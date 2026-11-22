Levski returned to winning ways with a 4–1 victory over Lokomotiv (Sofia), while head coach Julio Velázquez described the win and the three points earned as the most important aspects of the match. The Spaniard thanked the supporters for their backing following the defeat in the previous game.

“It was very important today to return to winning ways. After we lost the last match, it was very important to win the three points,” Velázquez said.

Changing the pressing approach after the difficulties

The coach admitted that Levski’s performance had not been consistent, particularly in the first half. According to him, the team alternated good work with the ball with moments when it lacked an understanding of how and where to attack the available spaces.

“In the first half, we alternated moments when we did interesting things with the ball with others when we lacked an understanding of exactly how and where to attack the spaces,” Velázquez stated.

Lokomotiv (Sofia) started the match in a 5-3-2 formation, which gave the visitors a numerical advantage in the center of the pitch. Velázquez took responsibility for the difficulties in organizing without the ball and pointed out that it had been necessary to change the way the team pressed.

“That is my responsibility. They lined up in a 5-3-2 and played with three midfielders in the center, which gave them a numerical advantage. And we had to change the way we pressed,” the coach said.

Bouras and Mitkov returned

Velázquez also highlighted the return of players from injury. Akram Bouras was given significant playing time before being substituted, while Asen Mitkov came on with good energy and the intention of helping the team.

“I am extremely happy for the players who are returning from injury. I was slightly worried about Akram because we gave him quite a lot of minutes, and it was important to replace him. These minutes are very important for him,” Velázquez stated.

The coach regarded the goal conceded as part of the game, but stressed that Levski had opportunities to score more. He described the third goal as crucial to maintaining energy and concentration during the second half.

Levski travel to Marseille

Levski’s next challenge is an away match against Olympique de Marseille in the Europa League on November 26 at 19:45 Bulgarian time. Velázquez said that his team would travel with the ambition of winning, but acknowledged the difficulty of the task.

“We want to go to Marseille and win. All the responsibility lies with the team from Marseille, but we want to go there and try to win, while being aware of how difficult that is,” the Spaniard said with a smile.

At the end of the press conference, Velázquez also commented on the parting of ways with Oliver Kamdem. According to him, the player’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season, and for various reasons both sides wanted to terminate it.

Sources: bta.bg, sport1.bg