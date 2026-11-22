Werder Bremen won Germany’s Northern derby with a convincing 4-0 victory over Hamburger SV in a match from the 10th round of the Bundesliga. The game appeared evenly balanced for a long time, but after the break the hosts scored four goals to secure a convincing win.

The first half ended goalless. Hamburger SV created several chances, with Patson Daka missing from a good position, while Albert Grønbæk’s free kick was stopped by Werder’s wall. Martin Adeline also shot from the edge of the penalty area, but his effort went over the crossbar.

Werder responded with a chance for Niclas Füllkrug. The striker sent a header towards goal, which Daniel Heuer Fernandes did well to save. Until the end of the first half, both teams continued to look for openings, but without changing the score.

Three goals in 15 minutes

The course of the match changed in the 55th minute. Werder captain Marco Friedl opened the scoring with an impressive volley from around 12 metres.

In the 66th minute, Justin Njinmah doubled the lead after a pass from Niclas Füllkrug. Just four minutes later, Njinmah scored again, this time after a cross from Ludovit Reis and a deflection that made things difficult for the Hamburger SV defence.

The visitors were unable to respond to Werder’s strong pressure and did not manage to score before the end. In added time, Niclas Füllkrug completed the 4-0 scoreline.

Werder move closer to the top five

With the victory, the Bremen side moved to 18 points and climbed to sixth place, one point behind fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Borussia Dortmund lead the standings with 24 points, followed by Bayern Munich and Freiburg on 22 each.

Hamburger SV remained 12th with 12 points. The team suffered its third defeat in the last five matches.

In the next round, Werder will host Borussia Mönchengladbach, while Hamburger SV will visit Bayern Munich.

Sources: bta.bg, ndr.de, tag24.de