CSKA drew 3-3 away to Botev (Plovdiv) in a match from the 15th round of the First League. The “Reds” trailed 0-2 at halftime, turned the game around to lead 3-2 in the second half, but the hosts scored an equalizer late on.

After the match, CSKA head coach Markus Gisdol said his team could be satisfied with the point they had earned, although the first half had not lived up to his expectations.

“I was surprised that our performance in the first half was not good. Too many easy mistakes, too many duels lost. I made it clear to my players that this could not continue after the break,” Gisdol said.

The German specialist noted that after the international break, his team had needed 45 minutes to find its rhythm. According to him, the players had been focused on the match, but had not started convincingly enough.

“There was no need for many words at halftime. My team is intelligent enough to know that this type of performance, like the one in the first half, is not acceptable. The boys showed the right reaction,” the CSKA coach said.

Gisdol also highlighted the way Botev had scored their third goal. According to him, CSKA had made only one mistake after the break, but the hosts took advantage of it.

“We made only one mistake in the second half, when we lost the ball easily and conceded the third goal. Botev Plovdiv managed to take advantage of this opportunity. However, this sometimes happens in football,” Markus Gisdol said.

The draw left CSKA with a point after the dramatic comeback in Plovdiv. The team will have to improve its starts to matches if it wants to get the most out of its upcoming games.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg