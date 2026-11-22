Carlos Alcaraz won the ATP Finals for the first time. The Spaniard defeated Alexander Zverev 6–2, 7–6 (9–7) in the final of the ATP Finals in Turin.

Alcaraz started the match convincingly and won the first set 6–2. The German, who was the top seed, was unable to capitalize on his opportunities on serve, while the Spaniard converted his key chances on return.

The second set was considerably more evenly contested and featured no breaks of serve. Zverev reached set point in the tiebreak, but Alcaraz kept his composure and closed out the match at 9–7. He therefore won the final without a deciding third set.

“Head, heart and courage. That’s what it was about today,” Alcaraz said after the victory.

Before the final, the Spaniard was seeded No. 2, while Zverev was seeded No. 1. The German was chasing his third title at the tournament after winning in 2018 and 2021. For Alcaraz, this was his second consecutive final in Turin. In 2025, he lost the title match to Jannik Sinner.

The road to the final

Alcaraz reached the deciding match after coming from behind against Ben Shelton in the semifinals – 3–6, 6–3, 7–6 (7–1). Zverev defeated Daniil Medvedev 7–6 (7–0), 6–4.

The final was the 14th match between Alcaraz and Zverev. Following the victory, the Spaniard now has eight wins to the German’s six in their head-to-head meetings. Alcaraz finishes the tournament as champion, while Zverev remains with two ATP Finals titles.

Sources: aftonbladet.se, tennis.com