Today’s sports television schedule features football, basketball, volleyball, hockey and NBA games. The evening is the busiest part of the day, with Champions League matches being broadcast simultaneously on four channels.

Matches during the day

The schedule begins overnight. At 03:00, MAX Sport 2 will broadcast the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights, while at 05:00 Diema Sport 3 will show the NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.

The football matches from the AFC Champions League begin at 12:00 with Kyoto Sanga vs. Pohang Steelers on Diema Sport 3. At 14:15, the same channel will broadcast Ratchaburi vs. Johor.

At 17:00, Diema Sport will air “Heroes of the Round”, while half an hour later MAX Sport 3 will show “Calcio Mania”. Several events are scheduled for 18:00: Fratria vs. Yantra on Diema Sport, Eczacıbaşı vs. TENT on MAX Sport 2, Shabab Al Ahli vs. Al Qadsiah on Diema Sport 3 and Al-Seeb vs. Al Shorta on Diema Sport 2.

An evening with the Champions League

At 19:00, MAX Sport 1 will broadcast the EuroLeague basketball game between Beşiktaş and Paris. There is a discrepancy in the published schedules regarding the Czech Republic vs. Canada tennis match: Gol lists a 17:00 start, while the Nova Sport guide shows a broadcast starting at 19:00, followed by sports news and a second broadcast at 21:00.

Two Champions League matches kick off at 19:45. Galatasaray host Aston Villa on MAX Sport 3, while Bodø/Glimt take on LASK on MAX Sport 4. From 20:15, Diema Sport 3 will broadcast Al Nassr vs. Al Sadd from the AFC Champions League.

At 22:00, viewers can choose between five live broadcasts. Feyenoord vs. Porto will be shown on MAX Sport 1, Real Madrid vs. PSV on MAX Sport 2, Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund on MAX Sport 3, and Manchester City vs. Napoli on MAX Sport 4. Diema Sport 2 will broadcast the Championship game between Wolverhampton and Derby.