“Inter” let victory slip away in Bergamo after taking a two-goal lead three times, but eventually drew 4-4 with “Atalanta.” Italian media focused their analysis on the missed opportunity, the champions’ defensive problems and the performance of Pio Esposito, who scored his first Serie A hat-trick.

The striker put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute and doubled their lead in the 32nd. Eljif Elmas brought “Atalanta” back into the match before half-time, but Esposito scored again in the 52nd minute following an assist from Marcus Thuram. The hosts pulled another goal back through Charles De Ketelaere, while Petar Sučić converted a penalty to make it 4-2.

“Atalanta” refused to give up. De Ketelaere scored his second goal in the 81st minute, and in added time the hosts were awarded a penalty after Alessandro Bastoni handled the ball. Franck Kessié made no mistake from the spot to complete the final score of 4-4. According to Italian sports statistics cited by Sky Sport, the result ended Inter’s run of seven consecutive league victories.

Criticism of Inter’s defense

“Corriere dello Sport” described the match as a contest without balance and noted that Inter had been convincing in attack but uncertain when defending their lead. The newspaper pointed out that the team had conceded 17 goals in the first 12 rounds and had allowed their opponent to come back after leading 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2.

“Tuttosport” criticized Cristian Chivu’s decisions and described “Atalanta’s” comeback as the result of Inter’s mistakes late in the game. At the same time, the publication highlighted Esposito’s performance, as well as the roles played by De Ketelaere and Kessié for the hosts.

Chivu himself did not look for excuses. “We conceded four goals with an organized defense, not from counterattacks. We have to improve our game management,” the Inter coach said after the match. He described the draw as painful and urged the team to learn from it ahead of their next fixtures.

Inter are now third

The draw left Inter in third place with 29 points. Lazio lead the standings with 32, while Roma occupy second place with 30. Milan are fourth with 27 points, followed by Como on 26. The victory lost in Bergamo therefore had a direct impact on the battle at the top of the table.

“Inter” will host “Stuttgart” in the Champions League on November 25, and four days later the team will welcome “Genoa” in Serie A. “Atalanta” claimed a point which, according to Maurizio Sarri, came against a strong opponent: “This is a draw against a strong team.”

Sources: ansa.it, corrieredellosport.it, sport.sky.it