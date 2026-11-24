Surprise package Como host AEK Athens in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. The match at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium kicks off at 21:00 local time, or 22:00 Bulgarian time. The Italian side go into the match with nine points and 19 goals, while AEK have three points after their first four games.

Como have become one of the stories of the season in their debut appearance in a European club competition. The team opened with a 4:1 home win over RB Leipzig, before losing 3:2 to Feyenoord. Another 4:1 victory over Manchester United followed, while in the fourth round the Italians thrashed Lens 9:1 away from home. According to UEFA, that result equalled the biggest win in Champions League history.

Fabregas: AEK have caused problems for big teams

Como manager Cesc Fabregas warned that the team's high position in the table must not change their approach.

“AEK Athens are a very good team that have caused problems for some big clubs such as Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester City,” Fabregas said.

Como earned a place in the Champions League after finishing fourth in the Italian league in the 2025/26 season. This is the club's first European campaign, and their strong start has put them among the teams at the top of the 36-team league phase.

AEK seek a surprise after matches against Manchester City and Real

AEK began the tournament with a 1:0 win over LASK, but then lost 3:1 to Shakhtar Donetsk and 5:1 to Manchester City. In the previous round, the Greek side went down 3:2 to Real Madrid, despite scoring twice against the Spanish giants.

“We have not come to Como as tourists. We have come with the mission of competing and achieving a result,” AEK manager Marko Nikolic said before the match. The Greek side have returned to the Champions League league phase for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

After the match, Como will travel to face Real Betis on 9 December, while AEK Athens will host Galatasaray on 8 December.

Sources: sport.sky.it, ansa.it, cbssports.com