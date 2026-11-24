Flamengo retained their Brazilian title after a 1–1 draw with Palmeiras at the „Nubank Park“ stadium in São Paulo. The draw in the 36th round was enough for Leonardo Jardim’s team to become unreachable with two rounds remaining. Flamengo collected 80 points, while Palmeiras remained on 74.

The hosts took the lead in the 11th minute through Jhon Arias, but Samuel Lino equalised in the 75th minute. The forward became the hero for the second consecutive season after once again scoring the goal that secured Flamengo’s championship title.

„Folha“ saw a repeat of the 2025 scenario

„Folha de S.Paulo“ described the success as a new episode in the rivalry between the two most consistent teams in Brazilian football. The publication stressed that the championship had once again been decided between Flamengo and Palmeiras, with the Rio de Janeiro team making the difference in the final part of the season.

According to „Folha“’s analysis, Flamengo were the more consistent team at the end of the championship and repeated the 2025 scenario, but this time secured the title two rounds before the finish. The newspaper also noted the contrast with last season: Palmeiras then lost the title to Flamengo, but the São Paulo team won the other major tournaments, while in 2026 they will continue their campaigns for the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.

UOL highlights the turnaround in the second half of the season

UOL focused on Flamengo’s consistency after the halfway point of the championship. The team took the lead in the 26th round and held on to it until the end, putting together a run of 13 matches without defeat.

The media outlet also noted Palmeiras’ decline in the second half of the season. Abel Ferreira’s team won 44 points in the first half of the championship, but only 30 in the second. That 14-point difference proved decisive in the title race. The official trophy presentation will take place in Flamengo’s final home match against Chapecoense on 2 December.

Lino and Jardim at the centre of the celebrations

Samuel Lino finished the match with 16 goals and 13 assists for the season. After the game, he said: „I can’t lie. We wanted the win because we are Flamengo, but the draw was enough for us to write our names in history.“

Coach Leonardo Jardim, who succeeded Filipe Luís, highlighted the change in the team’s performances over the course of the season. „The players believed in our work and methodology. They were primarily responsible for changing the course of events,“ said the Portuguese coach. He later added: „Flamengo fans are happy, many people are unhappy.“

The Brazilian Football Confederation counts the 2026 title as Flamengo’s ninth because of the decision that the 1987 title officially belongs to Sport Recife. The club and some of the media, however, also include the disputed trophy and regard the team as ten-time champions of Brazil.

Sources: www1.folha.uol.com.br, uol.com.br, ge.globo.com