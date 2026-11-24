Jannik Sinner has undergone successful surgery on his right knee in Finland and will miss the Australian Open. The world No. 2 was operated on in Turku by the team of Prof. Lasse Lempainen.

The procedure was performed after an extended period during which the Italian tennis player had tried to resolve the problem without surgery. Sinner has not played since July, when he won “Wimbledon”.

The Surgery Was Performed in Turku

The 25-year-old tennis player’s doctor, Herbert Schönhuber, accompanied him to Finland and confirmed that the operation had been successful. The procedure involved lengthening the iliotibial band.

“This method was chosen because it is the least invasive option for minimising prolonged knee problems,” Schönhuber said.

The Italian media outlet “Rai Südtirol” reported on Sinner’s surgery and condition. The Spanish sports daily “AS” also confirmed that the surgical procedure was successful.

Sinner Misses the First Grand Slam Tournament

His recovery is expected to last at least three months. This rules Sinner out of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

The Italian opted for surgery after attempts to treat the problem without surgical intervention failed to provide a lasting solution. According to “Rai News”, forecasts for his return to competition range from three to four months, but no exact date for his comeback has yet been announced.

After the surgery, Sinner will have to go through a recovery period before returning to training and official matches. At this stage, the only thing confirmed is that he will not participate in the Australian Open.

Sources: focus-news.net, rainews.it, as.com