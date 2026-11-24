Bulgaria ranks 4th in the EuroCup and 5th in the EuroLeague in terms of playing time for domestic players. The data covers the current season and places the country among those with the strongest presence of their own basketball players in Europe’s two leading club competitions.

The achievement comes in a season in which Balkan is representing Bulgaria in the EuroCup for the first time. Although the participation of a Bulgarian club in the competition is a new development, local players are receiving a significant amount of playing time and have prominent roles in European club basketball.

A total of 10 Bulgarian basketball players have already played in EuroLeague and EuroCup games. They are joined by naturalized national team players Cody Miller-McIntyre and Umoja Gibson. This brings the number of players with Bulgarian passports who have made appearances in the two competitions this season to 12.

Sources: sportal.bg