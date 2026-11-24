RB Leipzig and Lens will face each other directly in a battle for important points in the Champions League. The fifth-round league-phase match will be played at the “Red Bull Arena” in Leipzig and kicks off at 22:00 Bulgarian time.

Both teams have three points after their first four matches, but find themselves in the lower part of the standings. RB Leipzig are 29th with a goal difference of 5:11, while Lens occupy 33rd place with a record of 6:16.

The Germans are seeking a second home win

RB Leipzig began their campaign with a heavy 4:1 defeat to Como, after which they beat PSV Eindhoven 1:0. They then suffered defeats by Real Madrid, 4:1, and Manchester City, 3:2.

Coach Martin Demichelis said ahead of the match that the pressure on the team was real. “The pressure is there and we need the three points,” said the Argentine coach. He also warned that Lens would be looking for an immediate reaction after the heavy defeat to Como.

Demichelis will be unable to rely on defender Castello Lukeba, who is suffering from a knee injury.

Lens arrive after a historic thrashing

The French side began with a 3:2 win over Slavia Prague, but then lost 2:0 to Sporting and 3:0 to Club Brugge. In their last match, Lens were crushed 9:1 by Como.

Didier Digard is now in charge, and he made his league debut with a 1:1 draw against Toulouse. Before the trip to Germany, he described the match as “an important turning point” that could show the team’s real chances of continuing in the competition.

Lens will be without Michael Cuisance, who is ill, as well as Jhoanner Chavez. The defender was not included in UEFA’s squad list. Jonathan Gradit and Andrija Bulatovic are expected to return to the squad.

The French club will have no support from their fans in the stadium. UEFA imposed a sanction including a ban on away supporters for the matches in Leipzig and Liverpool, as well as an €80,000 fine.

What comes next after the match

After the match, RB Leipzig will visit Manchester United on 8 December. Lens will host Bodø/Glimt a day later. Both teams have four more matches remaining in the league phase, but the side that loses in Germany will seriously complicate its path to the knockout stage.

Sources: lemonde.fr, sport365.fr, sports.yahoo.com