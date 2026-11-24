Aleksandar Georgiev will remain in charge of Lokomotiv Sofia until the end of the calendar year. The academy director took temporary charge of the first team following the departure of Lyuboslav Penev and will lead the “red-and-blacks” in their upcoming matches.

Lokomotiv Sofia will first face Slavia in a derby. The team will then travel to face CSKA 1948, while the year’s schedule concludes with an away match against Dunav Ruse in the Bulgarian Cup round of 16.

The decision for Georgiev to remain temporarily in the position is related to the lack of a final choice for his successor. The capital club’s management has held talks with several coaches, but a new contract with a permanent head coach has not yet been finalized.

So far, Georgiev has led Lokomotiv Sofia in two matches. The team lost both games at Georgi Asparuhov Stadium – 0:1 against Septemvri Sofia and 1:4 against Levski.

Kosic among leading candidates

Dusan Kosic, Gjoko Hadzievski, Georgi Donkov, Yavor Valchinov, Aleksandar Tomas and Pavel Dochev have been mentioned as possible successors to the departed Lyuboslav Penev.

Lokomotiv Sofia owner Ivan Vasilev has announced that appointing a foreign coach is a priority for the club. Sportal reports that, according to sources familiar with the situation, Dusan Kosic is currently the leading candidate for the position, but no final decision on the new head coach has been made.

Sources: sportal.bg