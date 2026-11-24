Markus Gisdol responded with an intriguing question to yet another query about James Eto’o after CSKA’s 3:3 draw with Botev (Plovdiv). The Cameroonian once again did not start, appearing on the pitch only in stoppage time.

„This is the fourth or fifth week in which you have asked me questions about James Eto’o. I have a lot of very strong players at my disposal. Let me take you back to the match against Levski. Do you think he could have done better than those who started the game?“, Gisdol said after the match.

The German coach added that it is not only the identity of the 11 players who start the match that matters in his squad. „I am happy to have a lot of very strong players at my disposal. Not just 11—all of them are very strong. Everyone who starts or comes off the bench performs very well“, he said.

Eto’o was given a brief chance against Botev

CSKA were 0:2 down at half-time in Plovdiv, but turned the game around to lead 3:2 in the second half. Botev, however, equalised in the 82nd minute and the two teams shared the points.

James Eto’o came on in the 90th minute, replacing Ioannis Pitas. Thus, the midfielder was given only a few minutes in the match, after also failing to start against Levski in the previous game.

„Sometimes you have to wait for your moment and perform well when it comes“, Gisdol commented.

CSKA preparing for European match

After the draw with Botev, CSKA are turning their attention to their home game against Trabzonspor on 26 November. The upcoming match will be the next opportunity for Eto’o to play a more significant role in Gisdol’s plans.

Sources: sportal.bg, topsport.bg, palmssport.bg