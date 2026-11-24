Slovan Bratislava host Real Betis in the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League. The match at the Tehelné pole stadium kicks off at 10:00 p.m. Bulgarian time.

Betis go into the match in 11th place with 9 points. The Seville side have won three of their first four games, with their only defeat coming against Borussia Dortmund. According to the Spanish newspaper “El País”, a win in Bratislava will practically secure the team a place among the top 24, who advance in the tournament.

“This is a key match because with a win we will be among the top 24 at this stage. If we want to win, we have to match their intensity,” Betis president Ángel Haro said before the trip to Slovakia.

Slovan still have no points

Slovan Bratislava are bottom, in 36th place, without a single point. The Slovak champions have scored just one goal and conceded 17 in their four matches. The defeats came against Paris Saint-Germain, 1-6, Stuttgart, 0-3, Roma, 0-4, and LASK, 0-4.

Despite their poor start in Europe, Slovan are second in the Slovak league. The team also remains the only club from former Czechoslovakia to have won a European trophy. This happened in 1969, when the Bratislava side defeated Barcelona in the final of the Cup Winners' Cup.

Pellegrini faces his former player

The match will pit Manuel Pellegrini against Yaya Touré. The Betis manager led Manchester City from 2013 to 2016, when Touré was one of the English side's key players. The two won the Premier League title in the 2013/14 season.

“I have very good feelings towards Yaya Touré. He was a key player at Manchester City and you could see that he could become a good coach,” Pellegrini said, as quoted by “El País”.

Touré also spoke respectfully about his former manager, but stressed the difference between the two teams. “I learned good things from Manuel, especially the idea that his team should always be the main protagonist. I can't wait to greet him. They are much better,” the Slovan coach said.

Betis will be without Dani Ceballos, who did not travel because of an injury. After the match, the Spanish side will also face Como, Arsenal and Bayern, while Slovan will try to end their run of four defeats in the tournament.

Sources: elpais.com, as.com