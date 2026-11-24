Markus Gisdol faces a key dilemma ahead of CSKA's home Conference League match against Trabzonspor. The German coach must choose between David Pastor and Tamimu Woru for the right-back position.

The match is on 26 November at 22:00 at the renovated Balgarska Armia Stadium and will be CSKA's first European game at the venue. According to „Topsport“, Pastor and Woru have equal chances of starting.

Pastor has lost his guaranteed place

Pastor began the season as the first-choice right-back, but Gisdol's latest decisions show that his position is no longer guaranteed. The Brazilian was left out of the starting line-up for the derby against Levski, and in the 3:3 draw with Botev Plovdiv he was substituted at half-time. According to „Topsport“, the reason was a mistake for the hosts' second goal, when Pastor lost track of Samuil Tsonov.

Barry Cotter was given a chance in several matches, but he cannot help CSKA in Europe. The Irishman was not registered for the league phase of the tournament because he joined after the UEFA registration deadline had passed. This leaves Gisdol with only Pastor and Woru for the right flank against Trabzonspor.

Woru is back in contention

The Benin international was given playing time in CSKA's last two matches. He came on as a substitute against Panathinaikos and Levski after previously failing to make an appearance in 20 consecutive matches for the club. Meanwhile, Woru played the full 180 minutes for Benin in their 4:1 and 1:0 victories over the Central African Republic.

„I wanted to see Tamimu Woru in action, so I replaced Pastor,“ Gisdol said after the match against Panathinaikos.

The coach has already described the upcoming opponent as a „very strong team“ that is in good form and has high-level players. CSKA go into the match after a 3:3 draw with Botev Plovdiv.

The final decision on the right-back is expected to become clear around CSKA's official press conference on 25 November at 12:00. The team's training session is scheduled for 15:00 at the club's base in Pancharevo.

Sources: topsport.bg, gazzetta.bg