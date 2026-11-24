Middlesbrough and Stoke City enter today’s Championship round as joint leaders. The two teams have 32 points each after 16 matches, but Middlesbrough are top because of their superior goal difference. Wolverhampton are third with 31 points, while Birmingham and West Bromwich are directly behind them with 29 each.

Southampton occupy sixth place with 27 points. Queens Park Rangers and Swansea also have 27, but are seventh and eighth respectively. Southampton have been deducted four points for breaching the English Football League’s rules.

Middlesbrough defend top spot

Middlesbrough host Swansea in the most important match of the programme. The hosts have lost only once in their last 14 league matches and beat Bristol City 2–0 in the previous round. Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear is the league’s leading scorer with 13 goals.

Swansea arrive in eighth place after taking only four points from their last six matches. The team do not have a permanent head coach, with Ashley Williams currently in temporary charge. Ahead of the match, he said: “I’m not looking beyond Tuesday night,” urging the players not to think ahead to the upcoming derby against Cardiff. Williams will be without suspended Josh Tymon, while Marco Stamenic and Gonçalo Franco are also out of the squad through suspension and injury.

Wolverhampton face struggling Derby

Wolverhampton host Derby County in the late match of the round. The hosts are third with 31 points and beat Charlton 2–1 on Saturday. Derby are 23rd with 10 points, five points from safety, and have conceded 32 goals in their first 16 matches.

The other matches today are Bristol City – Wrexham, Cardiff – Preston, Charlton – Lincoln, Norwich – Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth – West Ham and Sheffield United – Southampton. Four matches will be played on Wednesday: Bolton – West Bromwich, Burnley – Birmingham, Watford – Blackburn and Stoke City – Millwall.

At the bottom, Preston North End are last with nine points, followed by Derby with 10 and Burnley with 11. Watford and Lincoln are above the relegation zone with 15 points each, leaving only a minimal gap between several of the teams at risk.

Sources: efl.com, theguardian.com, aol.com