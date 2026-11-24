Feyenoord host Porto in the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League. The match at the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam kicks off at 22:00 Bulgarian time.

Both teams go into the match with three points after the first four rounds. Porto are 26th in the provisional standings, while Feyenoord are 32nd. Victory is important for both sides, who need to pick up points to remain in the fight for a place in the knockout stage.

Feyenoord look for a way out of a difficult period

The Dutch side won their only match in the competition so far, beating Como 3-2. Before that, Feyenoord lost 5-1 to Barcelona and 1-0 to Betis, while in their last European match they went down 3-0 to Inter.

The hosts’ winless run in all competitions has now reached six matches. In their last game, Feyenoord lost 3-2 at home to Excelsior, while their defensive problems were compounded by the absence of several players. Anis Hadj Moussa and Tsuyoshi Watanabe are doubtful, while Jakub Moder, Bart Nieuwkoop, Thomas Beelen, Jordan Bos and Jerry St. Juste are among the injured players.

Porto arrive after strong performance against Napoli

The Portuguese side began the tournament with defeats to Manchester City, Betis and PSV Eindhoven, but ended their negative run with a convincing 4-1 victory over Napoli. In the national league, Porto have won all 11 of their matches.

“Football is decided by moments, and a night in the Champions League brings enough energy and emotion to bring back the best version of Feyenoord,” said Porto coach Francesco Farioli.

Porto will be without the injured Vasco Sousa. Chris Smalling will also miss the match as he was not included in the squad for the league phase of the Champions League.

The match will have added significance for Santiago Gimenez and In-beom Hwang. The Porto forward and midfielder are former Feyenoord players and will return to De Kuip as opponents.

After the European match, Feyenoord will host Ajax on November 29 in the Dutch league.

Sources: sportsmole.co.uk, diadejogo.pt, vi.nl