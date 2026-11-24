Bruno Genesio admitted to serious tactical and psychological problems at Olympique Marseille following the team’s 2-3 home defeat to Le Mans. The French side led 2-0 until the 70th minute but conceded three goals in the closing stages of the match and will face Levski in the Europa League after a painful turnaround.

“It is difficult to explain after such a match and such a good start. The only conclusion is that these things keep recurring in the second halves, especially in our last three home games. For a period of 15-20 minutes, our game starts to fall apart and we show great weakness in defence,” Genesio said.

Marseille lose control again after the break

The coach pointed out that similar lapses had also been evident in the matches against Le Havre and Toulouse, but Marseille had avoided punishment on those occasions. Against Le Mans, however, the hosts failed to contain their opponents’ pressure and conceded a complete turnaround.

“When we are 2-0 up at home, we have to control the match better, look for a third goal and be more compact. There is obviously also a psychological problem at the end of matches,” Genesio said.

The coach added that conceding a goal leads to collective uncertainty within the team. According to him, the lines became stretched, while the players made mistakes with their positioning and in defending crosses. He took responsibility for the tactical shortcomings together with the coaching staff.

Højbjerg’s absence is a problem

Genesio also commented on the absence of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, who, in his view, brings important qualities and experience to midfield. The coach nevertheless stressed that Marseille must also cope when one, two or three players are unavailable.

“Højbjerg’s absence is a problem. One player cannot completely change the face of the team, but he is very important to us,” the coach said.

The focus is now on Levski

Marseille will have limited time to react before the match against Levski. The Europa League league-phase matchday-five fixture will be played on Thursday, 26 November, at 19:45 at the “Vélodrome” stadium.

“Until Thursday, our main focus will be on clearing the players’ heads. But there are other things as well. Tactically, we make many mistakes with our positioning when defending crosses, while technically we switch off at the moments when we need to attack quickly,” Genesio said.

He warned that Marseille do not make sufficient use of the space behind the opposition defence and often settle for prolonged possession without enough forward movement. According to the coach, improving precisely these elements will be necessary for the team to respond against Levski.

Sources: bntnews.bg, sportal.bg, lephoceen.fr