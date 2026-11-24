James Eto'o has received permission from CSKA to look for a new club during the winter transfer window. The Cameroonian midfielder is not part of the plans of the “Reds'” new head coach, Markus Gisdol, and the club would prefer to sell him.

According to information cited by the Bulgarian News Agency, CSKA has not ruled out the possibility of loaning the player in the spring with an option to buy. Burl Junior is cited as the source of the information about the permission granted to Eto'o.

The midfielder renewed his contract with CSKA until 2029, but gradually lost his place in the squad after Gisdol's appointment. In the German coach's first league match, Eto'o came on in the 86th minute in the victory over CSKA 1948.

After that, the Cameroonian did not feature in the wins over Ludogorets, 2-0, and Levski, 3-0. In the 0-0 draw with Slavia, he played less than 20 minutes as a substitute, while against his former club Botev Plovdiv, he came on in the 93rd minute.

Limited involvement in Europe as well

Eto'o also received minimal playing time in CSKA's Conference League matches. He played five minutes each against Monaco in the 2-1 defeat and against Nordsjaelland in the 2-2 draw. Against Panathinaikos, when the “Reds” lost 2-1, he remained an unused substitute.

Thus, the player's future at CSKA will be decided during the winter transfer window. The club will look for a permanent transfer, but if there is no suitable offer, a loan move is also possible.

Sources: bta.bg