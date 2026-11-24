CSKA 1948 drew 1:1 away to Botev Vratsa, but the starting lineup attracted more attention than the result. Five footballers who had played important roles during the season were not included – Lasha Dvali, Andre Hoffmann, Borislav Tsonev, Florian Krebs and Mamadou Diallo.

The absences had different explanations. Emerson Barbosa was suspended, while Georgi Rusev missed the match because of an injury sustained during the national team camp. There is no official explanation from the club regarding the other five players. This, along with the inclusion of younger footballers in the starting eleven, sparked speculation about a planned change at CSKA 1948.

On the pitch, Elias Franco put the visitors ahead in the 34th minute, while Milen Stoev equalised eight minutes later. CSKA 1948 failed to take advantage of the opportunity to close the gap to the leaders, and its next match is on 29 November against Arda.

What lies behind the lineup in Vratsa

According to reports by „Tema Sport“, cited by Gazzetta.bg, the management is planning a significant budget reduction during the winter break. The club is expected to release some of its highest-paid footballers, with the number of departures potentially reaching ten or more. Among the first names mentioned are Dvali, Hoffmann, Tsonev, Krebs and Diallo, but this has not yet been confirmed by an official decision.

Thus, the lineup in Vratsa can be viewed as a sign of a squad restructuring, but not as proof that all the absent players have already been released. The club has not announced a list of footballers who will leave, nor has it given specific deadlines for the departures.

Younger players instead of expensive signings

The reported direction is not entirely new. In the summer, Tsvetomir Naydenov named the youngsters Marto Boychev, Boris Dimitrov, Kaloyan Strinski, Danilo Tarasenko and Egor Romanyuk as players CSKA 1948 would rely on because of the rule concerning under-21 players. At the time, he wrote: “We are ready with the Young Guard”.

Naydenov is described as a financial benefactor and a powerful figure at the club, but the legal owner of CSKA 1948 is the association “FC CSKA 1948”. The publicly announced intentions point to a model in which young footballers receive more playing time, develop and can subsequently be transferred.

This would mean abandoning the previous approach of bringing in more expensive and experienced players and gradually building a squad around promising footballers. The 2025 financial report shows negative equity of BGN 527,000, although the management reports an improvement compared with 2024 and identifies investments in the facilities and the youth academy as priorities.

What comes next

Coach Ognyan Mladenov has already said that the changes in the team’s play will be gradual: “Little by little, my staff and I are beginning to implement our ideas”. For now, there is no confirmation of a mass departure of players or of any specific new contracts. The upcoming matches and the decisions made during the winter break will show whether the game in Vratsa was an isolated rotation or the first visible sign of a restart at CSKA 1948.

Sources: bta.bg, gazzetta.bg, sport.blitz.bg