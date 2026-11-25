José Mourinho admitted that he had made a mistake by thinking Real Madrid could beat PSV Eindhoven without Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder came on at half-time, scored the hosts’ second goal and helped turn the game around in a convincing 5–1 victory in the fifth round of the Champions League.

“Maybe I was wrong to think I could win without him,” Mourinho said after the match. He explained that he had wanted to protect Bellingham because of his accumulated fatigue, but his presence on the substitutes’ bench proved decisive.

PSV took the lead with a penalty scored by Ivan Perišić, while Real Madrid endured a difficult first half. After the break, Federico Valverde equalised, Bellingham made it 2–1 and Kylian Mbappé added two goals. Vinícius Júnior completed the scoreline. Real Madrid collected 15 points in the league phase of the tournament.

“The dressing room is like Las Vegas”

Mourinho did not reveal in detail what he had said to the players during the break. “The dressing room is like Las Vegas. What happens there stays there,” the Portuguese said.

He did explain, however, that he had reviewed three specific clips from the first half with the analysts. One of them was related to the team’s defensive behaviour, while two showed mistakes in attack. According to Mourinho, the visual analysis helped the players understand more clearly what was not working.

“In the second half we had complete control, and when the players in the forward positions wake up and start playing with enjoyment, exactly this can happen,” the coach said.

High press and Bellingham’s key role

Mourinho pointed out that the change was not due solely to the defensive substitutions. In his view, bringing Bernardo and Arda into midfield gave Real Madrid a different dynamic. The team began pressing higher up the pitch, while PSV lost the opportunity to build up calmly through the centre.

The coach described Bellingham as an “exceptional footballer” and “the best midfielder in the world”. He stressed that the Englishman had changed the course of the match not only with his goal, but also with his energy and leadership.

Despite the emphatic victory, Mourinho said that Real Madrid still had a lot of work to do. In his words, the poor opening minutes are a problem that must be solved, as a similar approach carries risks against more efficient opponents.

Sources: realmadrid.com, uefa.com, en.as.com