Arsenal and Manchester City drew their matches, while Aston Villa suffered defeat in the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League. Arsenal drew 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund, City drew 2-2 with Napoli, and Villa lost 0-1 to Galatasaray.

Arteta: The performance was excellent, but we were not precise enough

Arsenal took the lead against Borussia Dortmund in the 10th minute through Viktor Gyökeres, but Maximilian Beier equalised in the 55th. The London side applied sustained pressure and created a number of chances, but failed to score a second goal.

“It was an excellent performance against a very strong team,” Mikel Arteta said after the match. The Arsenal manager added that his team should have been calmer with the final pass and the finishing. According to Sky Sports, Arteta was pleased with the control, the links between the players and the way the team imposed its rhythm.

Arsenal have 11 points after five matches. In their next game in the competition, the team will host Real Madrid on 9 December.

Maresca accepted the point but highlighted the defensive problems

Manchester City fell behind twice against Napoli. Rasmus Højlund opened the scoring for the visitors in the 55th minute, Ayoub Bouaddi equalised in the 67th, Noa Lang restored the Italian side’s lead in the 76th, and Rayan Cherki completed the final 2-2 scoreline in the 86th minute.

“When you cannot win, it is important not to lose. We take the point and move on,” said Enzo Maresca. The City coach pointed out that his team had conceded two goals from the few chances it allowed and that Napoli had been more clinical in those situations. Manchester City have 10 points after five matches.

The English champions’ next Champions League match is an away game against Barcelona on 8 December.

Emery: We deserved at least a draw

Aston Villa lost 0-1 to Galatasaray in Istanbul. Denis Gül scored the only goal in the 79th minute following a corner. Villa did not manage a single shot on target against the hosts.

“In my opinion, we deserved at least a draw because we fought well,” said Unai Emery. The Spaniard praised his team’s first-half performance but admitted that Galatasaray increased the pressure after the break, while Villa were not dangerous enough in attack. Emery identified the atmosphere, the pitch and the intensity of the hosts as factors that made the match difficult.

Aston Villa remain on nine points after five matches. The team will host Paris Saint-Germain on 8 December, and before that will travel to Ipswich in the Premier League on 28 November.

Sources: skysports.com