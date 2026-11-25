Manchester City and Napoli drew 2-2 in a match from the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League. The game at the Etihad produced four goals after the break, with the hosts falling behind twice before avoiding defeat.

Kevin De Bruyne was the centre of attention. The Belgian midfielder started for Napoli and was greeted with an ovation by the Manchester City fans, having spent 10 years at the club. With the English club, he won six Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy.

The first half passed without goals, but the score changed quickly after the break. In the 55th minute, Rasmus Højlund gave the visitors from Naples the lead.

Manchester City equalised in the 67th minute through Ayyoub Bouaddi. The goal came after an assist from Jérémy Doku.

Napoli went ahead again in the 76th minute, when Noa Lang scored to make it 2-1. The hosts, however, secured a point four minutes from time. Rayan Cherki completed the final score at 2-2 in the 86th minute.

“We tried to put pressure on them, but we couldn't. That's not good enough,” Manchester City captain Erling Haaland told TNT Sports, as quoted by Sky Sports.

After the draw, Manchester City are sixth in the overall league-phase standings with 10 points. Napoli are 27th with 4 points.

Late in the match, Rayan Cherki earned a point for the English side after the visitors had twice managed to take the lead. Manchester City's next match is an away fixture against Arsenal in the Premier League.