Panathinaikos beat Valencia 86-83 away from home in a game from the 14th round of the EuroLeague. The match at the Roig Arena remained evenly contested until the final seconds, but the Greek team held on to their lead and inflicted the hosts’ fourth defeat of the season.

The first quarter ended 19-19. Panathinaikos gained the advantage in the second period, winning it 20-15, and went into halftime leading 39-34. After the break, the two teams exchanged 25 points each, with the visitors entering the final 10 minutes holding a five-point lead.

Valencia won the final quarter 24-22 and tried to complete a comeback, but were unable to erase their deficit. Panathinaikos withstood the pressure and finished the game with a three-point lead.

Jerian Grant was the leading scorer for the winners with 14 points, while Kendrick Nunn added 13. For Valencia, TJ Shorts finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds.

The victory was Panathinaikos’ tenth since the start of the season. Valencia also have 10 wins and 4 defeats, with the two teams occupying second and third place in the standings behind leaders Olympiacos, whose roster includes Aleksandar Vezenkov.