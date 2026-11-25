Erling Haaland called on Manchester City to regroup and produce an outstanding performance against Arsenal. The striker made the statement after the 2-2 draw with Napoli in the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League, played at the Etihad Stadium.

“Our performance was not good enough and we allowed the opposition to reach our goal too easily. We failed to control the match or impose our attacking style in the way we wanted,” Haaland told TNT Sports.

The Norwegian striker said that in the final minutes the players had tried to apply pressure in search of a winning goal, but had been unable to do so. He described the doubts that arise after a lack of wins as a natural part of football, but urged his teammates not to dwell on them excessively.

“We have a lot of quality and everything depends on each player unlocking their potential on the pitch. We need to regroup, maintain a positive attitude, go into matches with more energy and try to give our best,” the striker said.

Haaland also commented on whether he was receiving enough goalscoring opportunities. “I think I have more than enough opportunities to score goals,” he said.

Manchester City’s next major test is an away match against Arsenal. Haaland described the opposition as the reigning champions and the game as “the toughest match of the season”.

“We need an outstanding performance from every single player – without exception,” Erling Haaland said.

The striker did not point to any specific changes to the lineup or tactics, but outlined the need for greater intensity and better control of the match.