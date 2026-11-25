Fratria defeated Yantra (Gabrovo) 2–0 in the final match of the 17th round of the Second League and climbed to third place in the standings. The Varna-based team collected 34 points and is now just one point behind leaders CSKA II and Vihren (Sandanski), who have 35 each. Yantra remain fifth with 27 points.

The match was played at Spartak Stadium in Varna, and the hosts decided its outcome in the first half. Kristian Peshov opened the scoring in the 29th minute after an assist from Ibryam Ibryam. Near the end of the first half, Miroslav Marinov broke down the right flank and found Georgi Trifonov, who made it 2–0 in the 45th minute. Both teams had chances in the second half, but there were no more goals.

“I think both teams put up a fight, and it is very important for us to compete. We gave a little more compared with the previous match and moved well around the pitch,” Fratria head coach Renars Rode told Focus.

The coach said that the team had wanted to build on its performance in the match against Dobrudja. According to him, Yantra had also been looking for the win, but Fratria had the necessary dose of luck as well.

“We saw where we had made mistakes and what we could improve. We need to be fully focused because we all know what our goal is, and we must not lose sight of it,” Rode said.

The coach added that his players had maintained their concentration in the second half and had carried out their task. The victory kept Fratria close to the top ahead of the next league matches.

Asked about striker Denislav Angelov’s latest absence from the squad, Rode said the reason was competition within the team.

“He is fighting for his place. At the moment, there are other players who are showing on the pitch that they are better. That is the only reason,” the Fratria head coach said.