Sporting Lisbon host Manchester United in one of the headline matches of the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. The match at the “José Alvalade” Stadium kicks off at 22:00 Bulgarian time, with the English side looking to respond after their heavy 4–0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.

The match is Manchester United’s first in the Champions League under the management of Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine began his tenure with a defeat at “Anfield”, with his team playing with a man down from as early as the eighth minute. After the match, Pochettino said that the players needed to keep their heads held high and continue working.

The Portuguese side have three wins and one defeat in their first four matches of the tournament. In the previous round, Sporting beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1–0, while six of their last eight home matches in the Champions League have ended in victory.

The Lisbon side have scored in each of their last 22 matches in the group stage or league phase. This is the longest such run by a Portuguese club in the tournament. UEFA also notes that Sporting have won three of their four matches in this season’s league phase.

Manchester United won their last European match 3–2 against Roma after falling 0–2 behind at “Old Trafford”. Before that, however, the English side lost 0–2 to Atlético Madrid and 1–4 to Como. The victory over Roma was only United’s third in their last 13 Champions League matches, according to UEFA statistics.

The match has an additional storyline for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese played for Sporting before moving to “Old Trafford” in 2020, and he will now face his former club at a time when the English team need a result.

Manchester United returned to the Champions League after an absence of three seasons. The team have won both of their home matches in the tournament but have failed to pick up a point away from home. Sporting, meanwhile, will rely on their home form and their run of high-scoring matches.

Another eight matches will be played on Wednesday. The Sabah–Barcelona and Slavia Prague–Villarreal matches kick off at 19:45. Atlético Madrid–Viking, Lille–Bayern Munich, Inter–Stuttgart, Club Brugge–Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain–Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk–Fenerbahçe begin at 22:00.