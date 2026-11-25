French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech faces a potential four-year ban for allegedly refusing to undergo a doping test in early June. The case is being investigated by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), French sports newspaper „L'Équipe“ reports.

Rinderknech denies the allegation and has asked for the dispute to be heard by an independent tribunal. In a statement, he said: „I am aware of the reports concerning my alleged refusal to undergo a doping test. I have already informed the ITIA that I reject these allegations and requested that the matter be heard and decided by an independent tribunal. I will provide the independent tribunal with full information about the situation.“

This means that there is currently no final decision on a sanction. The next step is for the case to be heard by the independent tribunal, before which the tennis player will present his version of events. The 31-year-old Frenchman is ranked 57th in the ATP world rankings. He has not won a title in his professional career.

His best performance at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the fourth round of the 2025 US Open. According to the latest ranking data, Rinderknech remains among the top 60 tennis players in the world.