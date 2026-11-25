Mauricio Pochettino began his return to the Premier League with a defeat after Manchester United were beaten 0-4 by Liverpool. However, the Argentine manager focused on two controversial incidents - Leny Yoro’s red card and the Merseysiders’ opening goal.

Yoro was sent off as early as the eighth minute. According to Pochettino, the decision was incorrect and VAR should have intervened to allow the incident to be reviewed more carefully.

„But since we have VAR, what were they doing?“

„Are we replaying the match now? Will we have the chance to play on equal terms - 11 against 11?“, Pochettino asked after the game.

The manager said referees must take the necessary time in such episodes. He compared the video assistant referee system to a car that can only be useful if it is operated properly.

„We have an incredible car, but we need to be up to the task to drive it“, Pochettino said, adding that he accepts the technology but that it is important for its decisions not to improperly influence the development of matches.

Pochettino also challenged Liverpool’s first goal, scored by Dominik Szoboszlai. According to him, Bradley Barcola was touching Manchester United’s wall and this should have led to the goal being disallowed.

The Argentine pointed out that a similar situation involving a goal by Eberechi Eze for Crystal Palace against Chelsea last season had been judged differently. He added that VAR had not checked Szoboszlai’s goal carefully enough.

Pochettino said he was obliged to defend his players and his club when he believed decisions had influenced the match. At the end of his statement, he asked: „And now - where are the three points?“

The manager also mentioned another controversial situation - the one involving Haaland in a match against Manchester City. In his words, the problem was not only an individual mistake but also the way such decisions alter the subsequent course of matches.