Jude Bellingham rejected comparisons with Zinedine Zidane after scoring an impressive goal in Real Madrid’s 5–1 victory over PSV in the Champions League. The Englishman started the match on the bench but came on after half-time and changed the course of the game.

Real Madrid were trailing 0–1 at half-time before Fede Valverde equalised in the 50th minute. Ten minutes later, Bellingham received the ball outside the penalty area, controlled it with two touches in the air and struck a volley with the outside of his right foot. PSV goalkeeper Matej Kovář was unable to react.

„To be honest, I was a little surprised. I knew I could control the ball well, but usually from that position I look towards my teammates to see whether there is an opportunity to pass. The ball dropped nicely for me and I said to myself: I’ll just shoot,“ said Bellingham.

The midfielder described the goal as important because it gave Real Madrid control of the game. It was his fourth goal in the Spanish club’s last five matches.

José Mourinho, who decided to leave the Englishman on the bench because of Real Madrid’s busy schedule, described him as the best midfielder in the world.

„He is an incredible player who has everything. He has the physique, he understands the game — he has absolutely everything. Today he changed the course of the match,“ Mourinho said.

After Bellingham’s goal, Real Madrid completed their comeback convincingly and reached the final score of 5–1.

Asked whether he should be compared with Zidane, Bellingham paid tribute to the former Real Madrid player.

„I think Zidane is much better than me. He is much more elegant and he is my idol,“ said the English midfielder.

In this way, Bellingham avoided comparisons with the Real Madrid legend, although his goal against PSV once again recalled the technical execution for which Zidane remains remembered in football history.