Svetlin Karanachev is among the names being discussed for the position of executive director of Botev Plovdiv if Milo Borissov acquires the club. The businessman is at an advanced stage of negotiations for the majority shareholding in the “yellow-and-blacks”, but the deal has still not been officially confirmed.

The information about Karanachev’s possible appointment was reported by BLITZ. According to the publication, he is the likely choice for the key management position under the club’s new structure.

Karanachev was a business development manager at Telematic Interactive Bulgaria AD, but is best known for his work at Levski. At Georgi Asparuhov Stadium, he worked as a translator and helped foreign footballers and coaches adapt.

Among the specialists he worked with was Spaniard Julio Velasquez. This role brought him close to Levski’s sporting and technical staff before he was linked with Botev’s future management.

Karanachev is not the only former Levski figure whose name has been mentioned in connection with Botev Plovdiv. Georgi Korudzhiev is tipped as the likely sporting director, while Krasimir Petrov and Viktor Viktorov are also among the names being considered for the future team.

Botev Plovdiv’s current executive director is Kristian Raychev, who holds the position on an interim basis. He was appointed following the crisis surrounding the club’s ownership and the death of its previous owner, Iliyan Filipov.

Milo Borissov himself confirmed on November 17 that he was holding talks over the possible acquisition of Botev Plovdiv, but clarified that no specific agreement had been reached at that point. This means that the names of the future executives, including Svetlin Karanachev, remain the subject of unofficial reports until the deal is finalized.