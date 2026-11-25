The Sofia Metro will operate extra hours after the football match between CSKA and Trabzonspor on November 26. The game will be played at the Bulgarian Army Stadium, and Sofia Municipality is organizing additional transport for spectators after the match.

Operating hours for trains on lines M1, M2, M3 and M4 will be extended. They will continue to carry passengers until transport from the Vasil Levski Stadium and Orlov Most metro stations has been completed.

Articulated buses will be provided on night lines N1 and N2 to accommodate the expected increase in passenger traffic. This will increase vehicle capacity in the hours following the end of the match.

The measures take into account the expected large number of visitors and the forecast that the match will finish around midnight. Sofia Municipality says the arrangements are intended to ensure the timely and safe movement of passengers using public transport.

Spectators will be able to use both the metro and the night buses when travelling home after the match.