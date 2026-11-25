Juventus are exploring the possibility of signing Hakan Çalhanoğlu from Inter as a free agent. According to “Tuttosport”, the Turin club are looking for an experienced midfielder who could become a leading figure in the middle of the pitch.

The idea is for Juventus to take advantage of the expiration of the Turkey international’s contract with Inter and secure his services without paying a transfer fee. At this stage, however, there is no confirmed offer, agreement or official negotiations between the parties.

Juventus’ management will make a decision only after assessing Çalhanoğlu’s physical condition. The medical and fitness examinations will be decisive in determining whether to take concrete action.

The issue has gained additional significance because of the player’s latest problem. Inter announced that examinations had revealed muscular irritation in the flexors of his right thigh.

“The examinations revealed muscular irritation in the flexors of the right thigh,” Inter announced.

He is expected to be sidelined for around three to four weeks, which could rule him out of several matches for the Italian club.

Juventus value Çalhanoğlu for his experience and technical qualities, which could provide greater control and creativity in midfield. Their interest in him, however, remains conditional and is linked both to his contract situation and the medical assessment.

The next step would only be possible if Juventus decide that the player can maintain the necessary competitive level. Until then, his move to Turin remains only an option on the transfer market.