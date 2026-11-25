Sector B urged Levski fans who were unable to obtain a ticket for the away section at Olympique Marseille to purchase tickets for the home stand immediately next to the away section. The organised supporters said that the quota of 500 tickets covered less than one-seventh of the requests submitted.

Levski have alerted UEFA about the limited number of tickets, but the quota was not increased. Against this backdrop, Sector B points out that a large proportion of the organised supporters who usually follow the team have been left without tickets.

The statement says that fans travelling to Marseille should gather at a meeting point whose location was provided by PFC Levski, after which they should head to the stadium together.

“We are with Levski everywhere,” Sector B said.

The supporters point out that the limited information has made it more difficult to organise the travel and accommodation. The statement also mentions warnings of possible unrest in Marseille, which, according to the fans, have not deterred them from attending the match.

Sector B advises people with tickets for the home section to stay close to the away stand and not to separate from the other supporters. At the end of the statement, the fans were urged to be “fully level-headed and ready for provocations of any kind.”

Levski began the main phase of the Europa League with two wins, one draw and one defeat. Matches against teams from Europe's leading leagues are attracting increased interest among the club's supporters.