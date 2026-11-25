Stefano Sensi caught UEFA’s attention with a technical move in CSKA’s Conference League match against Monaco. The tournament’s official profile published a video from the game on the social network X, adding the comment: “That turn by Sensi!”.

The episode came during the home match between the “Reds” and the French team, played on October 15 in Sofia. Monaco won 2–1, but one of the Italian midfielder’s individual moves became the focus of European football’s governing body.

In the situation, 31-year-old Sensi used his ball control and a sharp turn to get away from Takumi Minamino. The Japan international is one of Monaco’s key players, while the move left his opponent with no chance to react.

Sensi started as a starter for CSKA in the match. Minamino was also in Monaco’s lineup, starting the game from the first minute. The Italian was also directly involved in the hosts’ attacks, taking the corner from which Joel Zwarts scored the Bulgarian team’s only goal.

CSKA continue their participation in the league phase of the Conference League with a home match against Trabzonspor. The game is scheduled for November 26 at 22:00 Bulgarian time. After the first three matches, the “Reds” have a draw with Nordsjælland and defeats to Monaco and Panathinaikos.