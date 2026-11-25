Kiril Georgiev won a bronze medal in the over-90-kilogram category at the European Under-23 Boxing Championships in Poreč, Croatia. The Bulgarian national team boxer secured third place after losing his semifinal to Germany’s Dilman Yazgan by a 0:5 judges’ decision.

The bout began with a better round for the Bulgarian boxer. Georgiev won the first round by a 3:2 decision, but in the following rounds Yazgan managed to turn the course of the bout around and build an advantage.

The judges’ final scores were 27:30, 28:29, 28:29, 28:29 and 27:30 in the German’s favor. Yazgan thus advanced to the final, while Georgiev took home the bronze medal, which is awarded to both losing semifinalists.

Penalty points were awarded to both competitors in the semifinal. Georgiev received two, while Yazgan was penalized once. The difference in penalties affected the judges’ scorecards and the final result.

The Bulgarian national team boxer competed under coaches Joel Arate and Valentin Poptolev. The bronze medal in Poreč was won in the heaviest category at the European Under-23 Championships.