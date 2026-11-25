James Eto'o has been given permission to negotiate with other clubs, Telegraph reports. The decision comes as CSKA prepares for the important match against Trabzonspor, but the Cameroonian midfielder’s future with the team appears uncertain.

According to the report, Eto'o and his agents can now hold talks with potential new clubs. CSKA had been seeking at least €2 million for the player, but the management is now ready to significantly reduce the price. The stated reason is the club’s desire to recoup the funds invested in signing him from Botev Plovdiv.

Eto'o joined CSKA in 2024 for a fee of €1 million. Botev Plovdiv confirmed the transfer at the time but did not officially announce the size of the deal. The €1 million figure was cited in subsequent reports about the transfer.

The situation became more tense after the 3:3 draw with Botev Plovdiv. After the match, head coach Markus Gisdol was asked why Eto'o had not started.

“Which of the starters against Levski can replace Eto'o?“

With this question, the German coach defended his choice of lineup and made it clear that he currently prefers other players in midfield. Gisdol has also stated that he does not wish to comment on the matter any further.

Thus, Eto'o could leave CSKA at the first available opportunity for transfers if an agreement is reached with another club. So far, no buyer has been announced, nor has a specific offer for the midfielder been confirmed. The only confirmed information is that the player and his representatives can negotiate with other clubs while CSKA seeks a solution for his future.