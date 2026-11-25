CSKA head coach Markus Gisdol expects strong support from the stands in the upcoming Conference League match against Trabzonspor. The game will be the first European fixture for the “Reds” at the renovated Balgarska Armia Stadium.

“We expect a magnificent atmosphere tomorrow; this is our new home,” Gisdol said at a press conference. He described the fans as an important factor in the team’s performance and added: “If I were a Sofia resident, I would definitely be at the stadium.”

Gisdol stressed that CSKA are facing an opponent with significant financial resources and high-class players. According to him, Trabzonspor are the favourites on paper, with the figures standing at 200 million against 25 million.

Particular attention in preparation has been devoted to Mohamed Salah. “Salah is known to everyone, but you can’t put just one defender on him; you need to look for many solutions,” the CSKA coach said. He added that his staff analyses four or five matches of the Turkish team.

CSKA have already faced Monaco and Panathinaikos in the tournament. According to Gisdol, the upcoming match will require consistency throughout all 90 minutes, as a performance in just one half will not be enough to win points.

Barry Cotter will not be available for the match. Gisdol said that CSKA are aware of the situation and will look for a solution to his absence.

Teodor Ivanov is feeling well, but he is still due to undergo a medical examination. It will then become clear whether the footballer will start or remain on the bench.

The coach also addressed the packed schedule, with teams playing every three or four days. He pointed out that recovery, sleep and nutrition are particularly important for the players’ performance. Gisdol expressed hope that the stadium would be full not only for the European matches, but also for league fixtures.