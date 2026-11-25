Georgi Iliev predicted a 1-0 victory for CSKA against Trabzonspor in the upcoming match from the league phase of the Conference League. The former footballer, manager and executive director of the “Reds” said that a draw would be a success for the Turkish team.

“It would be a success for Trabzonspor to draw with us. I think we will beat them 1-0,” said Iliev, who is known by the nickname Maikula.

CSKA will host Trabzonspor on November 26 at the Balgarska Armiya Stadium. The match is scheduled for 22:00 and will be the “Reds’” first European game at the renovated stadium.

Iliev also gave his opinion on the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski in the Europa League. He expects a draw in France.

“I think Levski can draw with Marseille. I’m predicting a draw; after all, it is a Bulgarian team, and I always defend Bulgaria’s interests. Unfortunately, very few Bulgarians play for Levski and CSKA,” Georgi Iliev said.

The match between Marseille and Levski will be played on November 26 at 19:45 at the Vélodrome Stadium and is part of the fifth round of the Europa League league phase.

Georgi Iliev made his predictions in the company of Bulgarian financier Kiril Evtimov. The two were in London, where they watched the match between Tottenham and Ipswich.

Thus, the two Bulgarian teams will play their European matches on the same day. CSKA will host Trabzonspor in Sofia, while Levski will visit Marseille.