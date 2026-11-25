Konstantin Papazov, president of the Bulgarian Basketball Federation, made an emotional appeal for greater attention, support and understanding for people with special needs. This happened during a press conference dedicated to the presentation of the 23rd edition of European Basketball Week at the Bulgaria Press Club.

Representatives of “Special Olympics Bulgaria”, the women’s national basketball team and athletes with special needs attended the event. Papazov did not hide his disappointment at the lack of media interest in the initiative, noting that only five journalists had come to the hall. Nevertheless, he expressed his gratitude to those present and urged them to help promote the cause.

“Gentlemen, this is not serious. Only five journalists. I often tell myself that this is why Bulgaria is last in Europe. I am extremely grateful that you are here and are covering this press conference. At least you, who are here at this moment, can help Bulgaria avoid being ashamed,” said the president of the BBF.

Titi Papazov stressed the need for people with special needs to be accepted as an equal part of society. According to him, what matters most to them is humane treatment, attention and support, rather than feeling that they are different from everyone else.

“They are people like us. Healthy, lacking nothing. To some extent, they have certain limitations, but what they need most is attention, kind treatment and not feeling different. All people in this world are equal. If some have been touched more deeply by fate, we must give them some of our love, care and attention,” he commented.

The president of the basketball federation described sport and music as humanity’s most perfect creations and stressed the importance of Bulgaria’s active participation in European initiatives for social inclusion.

“Sport and music are the two most perfect things humanity has created. Number one is sport, number two is music. We must be people who help. We should not be Europeans merely because Europe has accepted us,” Papazov added.

In his statement, he also referred to one of the most memorable dates in the history of Bulgarian football – November 17, 1993, when the national team defeated France 2:1 at the Parc des Princes. Papazov recalled the iconic words of the late sports journalist Petar Vasilev – “God is Bulgarian” – adding a reference to Bulgarian basketball star Aleksandar Vezenkov.

“God is Bulgarian, and Vezenkov is too. We cannot have by far the best basketball player in Europe and not set an example,” he said.

At the end of the press conference, Papazov called for joint action by the Bulgarian Basketball Federation, institutions and the media so that European Basketball Week could be promoted appropriately.

Other participants in the event included “Special Olympics Bulgaria” program coordinator Diana Bancheva, women’s national team head coach and ambassador of the initiative Tatyana Gateva, BBF Executive Board member Tina Dimitrova, as well as athletes Ivan Draganov and Lazhar Stoyanov.