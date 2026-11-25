Bayern Munich and the agency representing Jamal Musiala – 11WINS, have issued a joint statement following a meeting between the two sides on Tuesday. The main focus of the discussions was the health of the Germany international and the process of his recovery.

The Bavarian club and the footballer’s representatives were adamant that Musiala’s health comes first. Both sides emphasized that the player has the necessary support to calmly go through the recovery period and return to the pitch when he is ready.

The joint statement also aims to clarify the information and speculation that has emerged in recent days regarding the medical condition of the 23-year-old midfielder.

According to the official statement, Musiala underwent an initial medical examination on April 22, 2025, due to episodes of altered consciousness. The examination was conducted with the knowledge and consent of Bayern Munich and the club’s medical team, immediately after the first neurological symptoms appeared.

The German champions and the footballer’s agency added that communication between them will continue in a constructive spirit, based on mutual trust and respect for the principle of confidentiality.