Huge interest has accompanied the return of Bulgaria’s men’s national basketball team to Sofia. All tickets for the upcoming game against Denmark at „Arena Sofia“ were sold within just 60 minutes after the remaining tickets were put on sale.

As of last night, 9,127 of the total 9,704 tickets had been sold. The remaining 577 tickets were also snapped up during the final hour, meaning the arena will officially be full for the upcoming clash.

Thus, the national team will be able to count on the tremendous support of the fans in its first home game in the capital in more than 12 years. Interest in the game from the preliminary qualifiers for EuroBasket 2029 has exceeded expectations, while basketball fans have shown their tremendous desire to see the national team back in Sofia.

Bulgaria will host Denmark on November 26 (Thursday) at 19:00 at „Arena Sofia“. The game will be broadcast live on bTV. The special pre-game studio begins at 18:00.

The Bulgarian Basketball Federation thanked the fans for their tremendous support and called on everyone to stand behind the national team together.