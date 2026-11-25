A Levski supporter was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid community service and banned from attending sporting events in Bulgaria and abroad for 30 months. The sanctions were imposed over an act of vandalism at the Huvepharma Arena stadium in Razgrad, during which the man damaged four security cameras.

The punishment for the 32-year-old man from Varna was imposed by the Razgrad District Court for sports hooliganism and was subsequently upheld by the Regional Court. The judges' ruling is final and is not subject to appeal.

The incident dates back to August 2024, when Ludogorets hosted Levski in a football league match. The man was in the away supporters' section. Shortly before the start of the match, he covered his face with a T-shirt and began tampering with the security cameras using the long handle of a flag. In addition to shifting the devices, he also placed stickers over their lenses.

The supporter subsequently climbed onto the protective barrier and continued pulling and hitting the cameras with his hands. As a result of his actions, four video surveillance devices owned by the hosts were damaged. The total value of the damage amounted to €683.57 (BGN 1,336.95).

In its reasoning, the court panel stated that the man's actions had been deliberate and targeted, with their main purpose being to obstruct video surveillance during the football match.

The judges highlighted the importance of video surveillance systems in maintaining order and ensuring spectators' safety during mass sporting events.

The Razgrad Regional Court found that the supporter's conduct fell within the scope of sports hooliganism under the Law on the Protection of Public Order During Sporting Events. According to the judges, the sanctions imposed are necessary and sufficient to achieve a corrective effect.