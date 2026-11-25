Former England international Raheem Sterling avoided an immediate prison sentence after admitting to dangerous driving while inhaling laughing gas from a balloon at the wheel of his „Lamborghini“ on a motorway.

The 31-year-old footballer was sentenced to 12 months in prison, but the sentence was suspended for 18 months. The court also ordered him to complete 100 hours of community service and banned him from driving for two years.

Sterling showed no visible reaction when the sentence was handed down. Before that, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in Hampshire, with the case linked to an incident on 28 May.

The former Manchester City footballer also admitted possessing six containers of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas. The charges against him also included his refusal to provide a sample to the police.

During his career, Sterling has played for some of England's biggest clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.