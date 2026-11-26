Dusan Kosic has been chosen as the new head coach of Lokomotiv Sofia, but his appointment has not yet been officially announced. According to “Mach Telegraph”, the Slovenian specialist will take over the capital club after finishing his work at the helm of Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Kosic has postponed his move to “Nadezhda” because he did not want to leave the Plovdiv team at a difficult moment. The publication states that an agreement has already been reached between the coach and Lokomotiv Sofia, but no specific timeframe for signing or presentation has been given.

As part of the possible deal, 19-year-old Sevi Idriz has also been mentioned. The footballer is part of the Lokomotiv Plovdiv squad and is among the players used by Kosic during the season. The Bulgarian News Agency confirms that Idriz is part of the Plovdiv club’s first team, without reporting an agreed transfer to Lokomotiv Sofia.

In June, Lokomotiv Plovdiv officially announced that Dusan Kosic would continue to lead the first team. “Dusan Kosic will continue to lead the team,” the club said at the time, refuting reports that a split was imminent.

This decision remains in force for the time being, as there has been no official announcement from Lokomotiv Plovdiv or Lokomotiv Sofia about a change in the coaching position. A second report on the subject, cited by Gazzetta.bg, also names Kosic as the chosen coach of the capital’s “railwaymen” and links his possible move to the signing of Sevi Idriz.

According to “Mach Telegraph”, Kosic will announce his decision after the cup match against Cherno More. No specific date for his possible start at Lokomotiv Sofia, nor any details of Idriz’s transfer, have been announced.