The plane carrying Beşiktaş's footballers and delegation was unable to land in Batumi due to bad weather and was diverted to the Turkish city of Rize. According to TRT Spor, the aircraft was struck by lightning during the flight.

The plane landed at Rize-Artvin Airport, after which the players continued their journey to Batumi by land. The distance between the two cities is around 100 kilometers. In an official statement, Beşiktaş said: “Our delegation will continue its journey to Batumi by road.”

The change of route also led to the cancellation of the scheduled press conference by head coach Vincenzo Italiano.

Beşiktaş are due to face Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva in a match from the fifth round of the Europa League league phase. The Turkish side are nominally the home team, but the match was moved from Istanbul to Batumi for security reasons.

UEFA has confirmed that the match will be played at Batumi Stadium with spectators. European football's governing body has set the kickoff time at 18:45 Central European Time. Hapoel Be'er Sheva have also changed their original schedule due to the weather in Batumi. The Israeli team's final training session has been moved to another pitch designated by the Georgian Football Federation.