Mauricio Pochettino refused to comment directly on the officiating after Manchester United’s 2–2 away draw against Sporting in the Champions League. At the press conference, the first question put to the Argentine manager concerned referee Szymon Marciniak, and Pochettino responded only by shaking his head and gesturing toward his face.

His reaction recalled the approach José Mourinho often used after matches featuring controversial decisions. Instead of making direct accusations against the referee, the Portuguese manager would sometimes prefer silence or a brief gesture to show his dissatisfaction without risking a punishment for public comments.

The match in Lisbon was marked by several controversial incidents. In the first half, Amad Diallo’s goal to make it 1–1 was disallowed after Marciniak awarded a foul against Youri Tielemans during the attack. The decision sparked dissatisfaction in the visitors’ camp.

Late in the match, Manchester United scored another goal, but it too was ruled out following the intervention of the video review system. In addition, the hosts were awarded a penalty, which was also disputed by the English side.

Despite his dissatisfaction with the decisions, Pochettino rated the team’s performance positively.

I liked the way we played; we showed character. It is difficult to find other matches in which the team has been penalised so much.

The manager said Sporting had an advantage because they had rested some of their regular starters over the weekend. According to him, Manchester United had been in a more difficult position after the match against Liverpool, in which they played with 10 men against 11.

„The referee penalised us for different things and every decision was key, but I think those who watched the entire match saw what it was about“, Pochettino said. He added that he was proud of the players because the team had displayed the style they were aiming for, despite having worked together with their new manager for only a week.

After the draw, Manchester United have 7 points in the league phase of the Champions League and retain their chances of finishing in the top 8. Before this stage of the tournament ends, the team must host RB Leipzig and Bayern, while they will travel to Villarreal between those matches.