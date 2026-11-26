CSKA fans will have the chance to win shirts through several games before and during the home match against Trabzonspor in the Conference League. The game will take place on November 26 at 22:00 at the renovated Bulgarian Army Stadium and will be the Reds’ first European match at the venue.

CSKA’s general sponsor will set up a branded tent in the area between Sector B of the Vasil Levski National Stadium and Yunak Stadium. It will feature a radar that measures the speed of a kicked football. The participants with the 50 highest scores will each receive a shirt.

Another 200 shirts will be given away through a quiz at two nearby locations – Vasil Levski metro station and by Ariana Lake. Fans will have to scan a QR code with their phones, after which they will gain access to three questions.

The “Lucky Seat” game will also be held in the stands. Through it, 50 winning seats will be selected at random, and their holders will receive shirts. Fans will also be able to participate with a photo or short video submitted via samocska.live. Entries from the stadium, a selfie with a scarf or poster, a photo with friends, as well as a message dedicated to CSKA, will be accepted. The best entries will be rewarded with shirts.

A separate game has also been organized on Instagram. Participants must share a photo, tag the sponsor and complete the slogan “One love,...”. Entries will be accepted until November 26, and the winners will be drawn on November 27.

The three activities with a pre-announced number of prizes – the radar, the quiz and “Lucky Seat” – will give away a total of 300 shirts. The prizes for photos, videos and the Instagram game will be added to them.