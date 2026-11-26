Williams and Alpine breached Formula 1’s financial rules for the reporting period ending on 31 December 2025. This was established by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) after reviewing the documents of 11 teams and five power unit manufacturers. Nine of the teams were found to be compliant.

Williams was found to have unintentionally exceeded the cost cap by £627,000, equivalent to 0.48% above the permitted limit. In addition, the team committed a procedural breach due to inaccuracies in the reporting and classification of certain expenses.

In its summary of the agreement, the FIA stated that “there is no evidence that Williams gained or sought any advantage” as a result of the breaches. The team accepted the federation’s interpretation that some expenses related to changes in its corporate structure and administrative activities should have been included in the cost cap.

Williams signed an Accepted Breach Agreement with the Cost Cap Administration on 23 November 2026. The team must pay a financial penalty, the exact amount of which was not published in the FIA’s summary.

In addition to the fine, the team is also receiving a sporting penalty. For a period of 12 months, the coefficient determining the permitted volume of aerodynamic testing will be reduced by 1.5%. The restriction applies to wind tunnel testing and computational fluid dynamics used to model airflow around the car virtually.

In Alpine’s case, the FIA found a procedural breach but no cost cap violation. The team’s expenses for 2025 remained below the permitted limit. The issue was related to inaccuracies in the exclusion and adjustment of expenses in the submitted financial documentation.

The documents identify errors in the reporting of expenses for marketing, activities outside Formula 1, human resources, employee bonuses, expense reimbursement and inventory. Alpine signed the agreement with the FIA on 11 November 2026.

The sanction for the French team includes a financial fine, which must be paid within 30 days of signing the agreement. Alpine must also cover the costs incurred by the Cost Cap Administration in investigating the matter and preparing the document.

The FIA said that all five power unit manufacturers had complied with the financial rules. The federation also stated that the agreements with Williams and Alpine are final and not subject to appeal.

Williams team principal James Vowles said that the cost cap in its current form could entrench the advantage of the leading teams, as identical restrictions prevent smaller teams from investing enough to reduce their deficit. The FIA, however, described the breaches identified as limited and said there was no evidence that they had resulted in a sought or gained sporting advantage.