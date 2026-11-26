Hearts host Monaco at “Tynecastle Park” in the fourth round of the Conference League’s league phase. The match kicks off at 19:45 Bulgarian time, with the hosts needing points to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

The Scottish side have picked up just one point and sit 32nd in the standings. Despite their poor start to the competition, Hearts go into the match on the back of a convincing domestic victory. At the weekend, the team thrashed Dundee 8–0 – their biggest win in the Scottish top flight since 1957.

The rout ended Hearts’ run of three consecutive defeats. The hosts will try to carry the confidence from that match into their European campaign, where they have so far failed to record a victory.

Monaco arrive in Scotland with a perfect haul of nine points. The French side are one of four teams to have started the league phase with three straight wins. Another victory would give the Monegasques four consecutive wins in major European club competitions for the first time since 1997.

Monaco’s European run contrasts with their form in the French league. Filipe Luís’ team have not won any of their last six Ligue 1 matches, recording four draws and two defeats.

The two sides have never met in a competitive fixture. Hearts have one win, one draw and two defeats against French opponents. Monaco, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three visits to Scotland – one win and two draws.

Hearts have concerns over the fitness of Stephen Kingsley and Thomas Magnusson. For Monaco, Aleksandr Golovin and Christian Mawissa missed the last match through injury.